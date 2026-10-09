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Everton forward Sherif fined for breaching FA betting rules
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Everton forward Sherif fined for breaching FA betting rules

Everton forward Sherif fined for breaching FA betting rules

Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Everton - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - February 15, 2025 Everton's Martin Sherif before the match REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

09 Oct 2026 12:57AM
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Oct 8 : Everton forward Martin Sherif has been fined £5,000 ($6,600) after admitting to breaches of the Football Association's betting regulations over a 15-month period, the FA said on Thursday.

The 20-year-old, who is yet to make a senior appearance for the Premier League club, admitted responsibility for 61 bets being placed on soccer matches between November 20, 2024 and February 12, 2026.

"The player admitted breaching FA Rule E1.2 by causing, permitting, or enabling 61 bets to be placed on football matches," the FA said in a statement.

In mitigation, Sherif maintained he had not personally placed any of the wagers.

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An independent regulatory commission imposed the sanction after considering several mitigating factors, including Sherif's early admission of guilt following charges brought in August, his cooperation throughout the investigation and what it described as his "genuine remorse".

A Netherlands youth international, Sherif joined Everton's academy in 2019 and spent last season on loan at third-tier sides Rotherham United and Port Vale.

Everton sit seventh in the Premier League table and will face Hull City on Sunday.

($1 = 0.7569 pounds)

Source: Reuters
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