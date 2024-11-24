Everton frustrated in 0-0 home draw with 10-man Brentford

LIVERPOOL, England : Ten-man Brentford picked up a first away point of the Premier League season following a 0-0 draw with toothless Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, as the home side wasted numerous opportunities to score.

Brentford were reduced to 10 men on 41 minutes when midfielder Christian Norgaard lunged at Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and was shown a red card after a Video Assistant Referee review.

Everton had 27 attempts on goal and Brentford keeper Mark Flekken made several superb saves but, with only bottom side Southampton having netted fewer than their 10 goals this campaign, the Merseyside club's wastefulness in front of goal continues.

Brentford are in 10th place in the table with 17 points from 12 games having lost all five of their previous away games this season. Everton are in 15th with 11 points from the same number of matches.