Everton frustrated in 0-0 home draw with 10-man Brentford
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Brentford - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - November 23, 2024 Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite in action with Brentford's Igor Thiago REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Brentford - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - November 23, 2024 Brentford's Igor Thiago in action with Everton's Idrissa Gueye and Everton's James Tarkowski REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Brentford - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - November 23, 2024 Brentford manager Thomas Frank looks on as Brentford's Igor Thiago and Brentford's Kevin Schade come on as substitutes to replace Brentford's Mikkel Damsgaard and Brentford's Yoane Wissa REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Brentford - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - November 23, 2024 Brentford's Nathan Collins, Brentford's Ethan Pinnock, Brentford's Mark Flekken and Brentford's Yehor Yarmoliuk react after the match REUTERS/Phil Noble
24 Nov 2024 01:02AM
LIVERPOOL, England : Ten-man Brentford picked up a first away point of the Premier League season following a 0-0 draw with toothless Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, as the home side wasted numerous opportunities to score.

Brentford were reduced to 10 men on 41 minutes when midfielder Christian Norgaard lunged at Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and was shown a red card after a Video Assistant Referee review.

Everton had 27 attempts on goal and Brentford keeper Mark Flekken made several superb saves but, with only bottom side Southampton having netted fewer than their 10 goals this campaign, the Merseyside club's wastefulness in front of goal continues.

Brentford are in 10th place in the table with 17 points from 12 games having lost all five of their previous away games this season. Everton are in 15th with 11 points from the same number of matches.

Source: Reuters

