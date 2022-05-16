Logo
Everton helping police identify fans accused of abusing Brentford duo's families
Everton helping police identify fans accused of abusing Brentford duo's families
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Brentford - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - May 15, 2022 Brentford's Ivan Toney in action REUTERS/Craig Brough
Everton helping police identify fans accused of abusing Brentford duo's families
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v West Ham United - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - April 10, 2022 Brentford's Rico Henry in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
16 May 2022 11:56AM (Updated: 16 May 2022 11:56AM)
Everton are helping police identify fans accused of racially abusing the families of Brentford striker Ivan Toney and defender Rico Henry during Sunday's Premier League game at Goodison Park.

Henry, who scored the winner as Brentford edged past nine-man Everton 3-2, tweeted that his mother was targeted by some home supporters in the stands.

"I never usually speak out on things that don't physically harm me or my family," Henry tweeted. "But to see my mom upset after being racially abused by a few Everton fans brought fire to my stomach."

Toney said on Twitter that his family was also subjected to abuse by an individual.

Brentford said they were aware of the incidents and a report had been made to the police. Everton said they were working with authorities to track down those responsible.

"We will offer our support to Rico's and Ivan's families and will fully cooperate with the investigation and any subsequent legal proceedings," Brentford said.

Everton are two points above the third relegation position with two fixtures remaining.

Source: Reuters

