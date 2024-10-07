Everton hold Arsenal to shock 0-0 draw, Man City go top of WSL

LONDON : Arsenal's Women's Super League title chances suffered a serious blow on Sunday as they were held to a 0-0 home draw by lowly Everton, who picked up their first point of the season and their first away to the Gunners since 2009.

With Everton having opened their campaign with a 4-0 defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion and a 1-0 loss to Manchester United, not even the most die-hard Toffees fan would have expected them to get anything from their trip to London.

Arsenal dominated with almost 70 per cent possession and had a handful of decent efforts on target, but a combination of grit and good luck saw Everton grab a most unlikely point that could have big implications in the 22-game title race.

With Chelsea's game against Manchester United postponed due to the Blues' Champions League game on Tuesday, Manchester City made the most of Arsenal's slip-up by beating visiting West Ham 2-0 to go top on seven points after three games.

Meanwhile, Liverpool scored two brilliant goals at Tottenham Hotspur - a lob by Cornelia Kapocs and a direct free kick from Marie Hoebinger - but also twice put the ball in their own net before a stoppage-time Hoebinger penalty gave them a thrilling 3-2 win, their first in the league this season.

On Saturday, Brighton continued their fine start by coming from a goal down to beat Aston Villa 4-2, but the gloss was taken off another excellent performance after Poppy Pattinson was sent off in second-half stoppage time.

That result leaves Brighton third in the table on six points, behind Chelsea on goal difference, with Manchester United fourth, also on six points, and Liverpool fifth on five.

Despite Everton's unexpected draw, they still dropped to last place after Crystal Palace beat Leicester City 2-0 later on Sunday, the three points helping the south London side climb past Everton and up to eighth in the 12-team table.

Aston Villa, Leicester and West Ham are also on one point, with Everton bottom as they have yet to score this season.