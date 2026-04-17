Everton hope to pile Merseyside Derby blues on Liverpool at new stadium

LIVERPOOL, England, April 17 : Everton manager David Moyes wants to make the Hill Dickinson Stadium a happy home and a famous win over old foes Liverpool in the first Merseyside Derby at the new venue on Sunday would go a long way to achieving that.

It has been several seasons since Everton were involved in the European reckoning, but with six games to go in the Premier League campaign they are five points off fifth-placed Liverpool in the table, a gap they could cut to two this weekend.

It was a typically feverish final Goodison Park derby last season when James Tarkowski’s volley in the dying seconds earned Everton a 2-2 draw as they said farewell to the Grand Old Lady.

The Hill Dickinson Stadium has not quite felt like home yet for many Evertonians, but a derby win on a raucous Sunday afternoon may start to change that.

“When you move to a new stadium it's always difficult,” Moyes told reporters on Friday. “If you look through the records of all teams who have built new stadiums, it has never been easy.

“We have had our ups and downs in it, we had a great start, the bits in the middle were not so good, but we are finding a bit better form now.”

Moyes has repeatedly said Everton hope to finish in the European places this season but added that in such a tight league table they need to be wary of the teams below them too.

“All we can do is try and catch whoever is above us,” he said. “It is Brentford at the moment. But probably more important is to make sure nobody catches us.

"If we stay in a strong position, we give ourselves every chance of getting something in terms of Europe.

“The biggest thing for me is that with six games to go we have something to play for. Over recent years it has been the wrong thing we have been playing for (survival). I hope we can keep the dream alive.”

Moyes confirmed there had been no talks over a new contract, with his current deal running out at the end of next season.

“There is no need to start any talks now because I have so much on my mind. These six games will be crucial as to how things go. I want Everton to be in this position every year, having a chance of the top places."

He said there were no injury concerns with midfielder Carlos Alcaraz back in contention after a lengthy injury lay-off.