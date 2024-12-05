Everton out to dent Liverpool's title bid in last Goodison league derby

Denting Liverpool's title ambitions will be a big enough incentive for local rivals Everton on Saturday but the fact it is also the last Merseyside Premier League derby at Goodison Park in the will add extra spice to the occasion.

Everton will move out of their spiritual home since 1892 at the end of the season, taking up residence at their swish new 52,000 capacity Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

While the club's owners and fans hope that will mark the beginning of a new era of success after many years in the doldrums, the new ground may struggle to recreate the fevered atmosphere of derby day at Goodison Park.

Just under 40,000 will witness the 245th clash between the rivals on Saturday lunchtime but the decibel level will sound like much more as Sean Dyche's hosts try to beat the leaders and create one last abiding memory for the blue half of the city.

The first Mersey derby at Goodison Park in October 1894 resulted in a 3-0 victory for Everton and while a similar outcome might be fanciful, given the current form of table-topping Liverpool, the form book may go out of the window.

That said, Liverpool have lorded it over their 'friendly' neighbours in recent times, losing only three derbies in the last 14 years although significantly the last time they made the short trek across Stanley Park it proved costly.

Everton's 2-0 win at Goodison in April paved the way for their top-flight survival while dealing a massive blow to Liverpool's hopes of winning the title in Juergen Klopp's final season in charge at Anfield.

Klopp's replacement Arne Slot will get his first taste of the Merseyside rivalry on Saturday but judging by the way he has started his reign he will take it all in his calm stride.

Liverpool have won 18 of their 21 games under Dutchman Slot, although Wednesday's 3-3 draw at Newcastle United in one of the best games of the Premier League season so far did reduce their lead to seven points.

Slot's side have the chance to widen the gap to 10 points ahead of the later kick-offs but will be wary of an Everton side buoyed a 4-0 drubbing of fellow strugglers Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday, their best display of the season.

LONDON CHALLENGE

While Liverpool have established themselves as favourites for the title, Arsenal and Chelsea, who both have 28 points from 14 games, have shown they are ready to fight them all the way.

Arsenal appear to have emerged from an autumnal slump and a 2-0 victory over Manchester United on Wednesday was their third in a row in the league and they will be expected to maintain their form at London rivals Fulham on Sunday.

"When you have a blip in the league you get written off," Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice said. "People get carried away. You just need to be around it in February time. Liverpool have dropped points, they're seven away so we will see what happens."

Chelsea's new manager Enzo Maresca publicly dismissed his side's title prospects this week but it would be interesting to know if he will stick to that view after a 5-1 victory at Southampton on Wednesday maintained the club's momentum.

If Chelsea beat Tottenham Hotspur away on Sunday the odds on the Italian coach emulating Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte by winning the title in his first season may begin to shorten.

It seems almost absurd to not mention champions Manchester City in a title race in December but despite ending a run of seven matches without a win by beating Nottingham Forest 3-0 in midweek, the champions are still nine points off the pace.

If Pep Guardiola's side are to win a record-extending fifth straight Premier League title they will need to be almost perfect until May, starting at lowly Crystal Palace on Saturday.