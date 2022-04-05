Everton ready for crucial Burnley clash, says Lampard

Everton manager Frank Lampard described their midweek Premier clash with Burnley as high-pressure game at the bottom end of the table and said his depleted squad must maintain focus in the fight for top-flight survival.

The Merseyside club have played in the English top-flight every year since the 1954-55 season but are in a precarious position in 17th place in the table, with 25 points from 28 matches ahead of the trip to Turf Moor.

Burnley are 19th with 21 points having played the same number of games as Everton but Lampard said his team were well aware of the experience Sean Dyche's side have in dealing with difficult situations.

"Burnley have had a lot of years of different relative successes. They're good at what they do and make it difficult. You have to be up for the basics in the game," Lampard told a news conference on Tuesday.

"There are nine games to go after for us, but it's a big pressure game... It's a big deal. We're near the bottom of the table, fighting to stay in the league. The club will be very focused and understanding of that.

"We haven't been able to score first enough and that's affected our results. It's very hard to know the intricacies of what may or may not happen."

Everton will be without midfielder Allan and defender Michael Keane due to suspension. Midfielder Donny van de Beek will also be absent due to a muscle injury picked up ahead of their defeat by West Ham United on Sunday.

Yerry Mina is still not fit while Lampard will make a late call on Seamus Coleman following his illness.