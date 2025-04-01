Everton report seventh straight year of financial losses

Everton made a loss of 53 million pounds ($68.44 million) in the 2023-24 season, marking a seventh consecutive year in deficit, the Premier League club said on Monday, but they will avoid breaches of the league's profit & sustainability rules.

Despite Everton reporting an improvement from the 89.1 million pounds deficit recorded the previous year, the club's losses over the last seven years total 570 million pounds.

Last season Everton were deducted eight points for two separate PSR breaches for the rolling three-year periods including the 2021-22 and 2022-23 campaigns.

In January, the league confirmed that all clubs, including Everton, were financially compliant for the 2023-24 season, and no additional charges would be imposed.

Under PSR regulations, clubs are allowed a maximum loss of 105 million pounds over three years.

Everton's reported three-year losses stand at 187 million pounds but exemptions for investment in infrastructure, youth development and women’s football helped them remain compliant.

Everton agreed this month a long-term financing deal for their new 52,888-capacity stadium, securing a 350 million pounds funding deal to refinance borrowing already in place on the venue, which they are due to move into for the 2025-26 season.

The club's finances have been transformed since the Texas-based Friedkin Group's 400 million pounds takeover in December, which ended Farhad Moshiri’s eight-year tenure and converted his shareholder loans into equity.

Everton reappointed David Moyes as manager to replace Sean Dyche in January. They are unbeaten in nine Premier League matches, sitting 15th, 17 points above the relegation zone.

($1 = 0.7744 pounds)