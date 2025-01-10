Logo
Everton sack manager Dyche hours before FA Cup tie

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Everton - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - December 14, 2024 Everton manager Sean Dyche REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo

10 Jan 2025 12:40AM (Updated: 10 Jan 2025 12:50AM)
:Everton have sacked manager Sean Dyche, the Premier League club said on Thursday, hours before their third round FA Cup home tie against Peterborough.

With his backroom staff also leaving, Everton said under-18s head coach Leighton Baines and club captain Seamus Coleman would take charge of first-team affairs on an interim basis.

"Everton Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as senior men's first team manager with immediate effect," the club said in a statement.

"Ian Woan, Steve Stone, Mark Howard and Billy Mercer have also left the club. The process to appoint a new Manager is underway and an update will be provided in due course."

Everton were taken over by new owners, the Friedkin Group, in December and Dyche had said that he had their support.

But Everton are 16th in the standings after 19 games, a point above the relegation zone. They have not won a game since beating Wolverhampton Wanderers in early December, a winless run of five matches.

Source: Reuters

