Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Everton sack manager Lampard - reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Everton sack manager Lampard - reports

Everton sack manager Lampard - reports
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup Second Round - Fleetwood Town v Everton - Highbury Stadium, Fleetwood, Britain - August 23, 2022 Everton manager Frank Lampard before the match Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
Everton sack manager Lampard - reports
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Everton - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - December 31, 2022 Everton manager Frank Lampard Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Everton sack manager Lampard - reports
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup Third Round - AFC Bournemouth v Everton - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - November 8, 2022 Everton manager Frank Lampard looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Tony Obrien
Everton sack manager Lampard - reports
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Nottingham Forest - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - August 20, 2022 Everton manager Frank Lampard Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Everton sack manager Lampard - reports
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - January 3, 2023 Everton manager Frank Lampard reacts Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo
23 Jan 2023 11:34PM (Updated: 23 Jan 2023 11:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Everton have sacked manager Frank Lampard, British media reported on Monday, after a poor run of form that has left the Premier League club in a relegation battle.

Lampard's last game in charge was Saturday's 2-0 defeat at West Ham United, which kept them second-bottom of the table on 15 points after 20 games, two points below the safety zone.

The Merseyside team had been struggling under the former England international, having last won a league game in October when they beat Crystal Palace 3-0 at home.

Lampard was appointed by Everton in January 2022 after he managed Chelsea from 2019-2021 and Derby County in the second tier in 2018-19.

The 44-year-old was sacked as Chelsea manager in January 2021, having returned to the west London club where he holds the goalscoring record.

He took over at Everton after the Merseyside club parted ways with Rafa Benitez, continuing the managerial revolving door at a club struggling to revive former glories.

Everton next host leaders Arsenal on Feb. 4 followed by the Merseyside derby at Liverpool on Feb. 13.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.