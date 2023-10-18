Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Everton sale stalls amid questions about buyer's financials - NYT
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Everton sale stalls amid questions about buyer's financials - NYT

Everton sale stalls amid questions about buyer's financials - NYT

FILE PHOTO: General view of a corner flag inside the stadium before the match. Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - January 3, 2023. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo

18 Oct 2023 01:16PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The sale of struggling Premier League club Everton to 777 Partners has stalled as the U.S. investment fund has yet to provide audited financial statements to a British regulator, the New York Times said on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) delivered its request to 777 Partners this month, and if the company doesn't provide the required financials or an acceptable explanation, the takeover could fall apart, the NYT said.

Last month, Everton was sold to 777 Partners in a deal reported to be worth more than 550 million pounds ($669.79 million.

Everton's most recent figures showed a fifth straight year of losses - 44.7 million pounds for the 2021-22 season - with their total loss over that period amounting to more than 430 million pounds.

The FCA, Everton and 777 Partners did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The firm 777 Partners has a number of clubs in its portfolio, including Italian side Genoa and Belgian team Standard Liege, while they also have stakes in LaLiga club Sevilla and Australian A-League side Melbourne Victory.

($1 = 0.8214 pounds)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.