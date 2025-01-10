Everton beat Peterborough in FA Cup after Dyche sacking

LIVERPOOL, England : Everton kicked off a new era with a 2-0 FA Cup third-round victory over League Two Peterborough United on Thursday thanks to goals from Beto and Iliman Ndiaye, hours after their manager Sean Dyche was fired.

Beto struck in the 42nd minute at Goodison Park when he latched onto a through ball from Harrison Armstrong and rounded keeper Nicholas Bilokapic before slotting the ball into the empty net.

Ndiaye sealed victory for relegation-threatened Everton from the penalty spot in the 98th minute after Jarrad Branthwaite was dragged down by Jadel Katongo.

Rodrigo Muniz, Raul Jimenez - from the penalty spot - Joachim Andersen and Timothy Castagne scored to lead Premier League side Fulham to a 4-1 win over second tier Watford.

Cian Ashford's goal led Cardiff City to a 1-0 win over Sheffield United in a clash of Championship teams.