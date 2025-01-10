Everton see off Peterborough in FA Cup after Dyche sacking

LIVERPOOL, England :Everton kicked off a new era hours after their manager Sean Dyche was fired with a 2-0 FA Cup third-round victory over League One Peterborough United on Thursday thanks to goals from Beto and Iliman Ndiaye.

Beto struck in the 42nd minute at Goodison Park when he latched onto a through ball from Harrison Armstrong and rounded keeper Nicholas Bilokapic before slotting the ball into the empty net.

Ndiaye sealed victory for relegation-threatened Everton from the penalty spot in the 98th minute after Jarrad Branthwaite was dragged down by Jadel Katongo.

On a tumultuous day for Everton, their forward Armando Broja was carried off on a stretcher just before the end of regulation time after receiving treatment, including oxygen, for what appeared to be a serious ankle injury.

The match had promised to be the first in the competition's 154-year history to feature a father playing against his son but it was not to be.

Everton's Ashley Young came on as a second-half substitute but his 18-year-old son Tyler remained on the Peterborough bench.

Peterborough, 47 spots below their opponents in England's football pyramid, nearly got on the scoresheet first when Cian Hayes chested the ball before unleashing a shot towards the bottom corner which Branthwaite cleared off the line.

Beto's neat finish settled their nerves, however, and with Leighton Baines and Seamus Coleman in charge on an interim basis they missed a great chance to double the lead early in the second half when Nathan Patterson cut the ball back to Idrissa Gueye who shot well over the crossbar.

Broja's injury and a lengthy delay in play took the momentum out of Peterborough's bid for a late fightback and Ndiaye's cool spot-kick confirmed Everton's place in round four.

In the evening's other ties, Rodrigo Muniz, Raul Jimenez - from the penalty spot - Joachim Andersen and Timothy Castagne scored to lead Premier League Fulham to a 4-1 win over second tier Watford.

Cian Ashford's goal led Cardiff City to a 1-0 win over Sheffield United in a clash of Championship teams.