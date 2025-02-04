Everton sign Argentine midfielder Alcaraz on loan

Everton has signed Argentine midfielder Carlos Alcaraz from Brazilian Serie A side Flamengo on loan for the rest of the season, with an option to buy, the Premier League club said early on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old, who became the team's first signing under coach David Moyes, returns to the Premier League after a spell at Southampton in 2023, before going out on loan to Serie A side Juventus last year.

"I am very happy to join Everton, such a great club, with a very good fanbase," Alcaraz told Evertontv. "I'm very happy and I'm looking forward to start training with my team mates and see the fans at the stadium."

Alcaraz began his career with Racing Club at the age of 17, helping the Buenos Aires-based club lift the Argentine Champions Trophy in 2022 by scoring the winner in the final against Boca Juniors.

He scored three goals and provided two assists in 19 matches since his arrival at Flamengo last August.