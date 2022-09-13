Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Everton sign goalkeeper Jakupovic as cover after injuries
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Everton sign goalkeeper Jakupovic as cover after injuries

Everton sign goalkeeper Jakupovic as cover after injuries

Leicester City's Eldin Jakupovic during the warm up before the Premier League match of Newcastle United vs Leicester City at St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain on April 17, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Scott Heppell)

13 Sep 2022 06:27PM (Updated: 13 Sep 2022 07:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Everton have signed Swiss goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic on a short-term deal following injuries to Jordan Pickford and Andy Lonergan, the Premier League club said on Tuesday (Sep 13).

Jakupovic, 37, joins Everton as a free agent after ending his five-year stay at Leicester City in the summer.

Pickford is expected to be out until after the international break at the end of the month due to a thigh injury, while Lonergan will be sidelined for the "next few weeks" as he completes his recovery from a knee injury, the club said.

Everton, managed by Frank Lampard, are 16th in the Premier League on four points after six games. They host West Ham United on Sunday.

Source: Reuters/st

Related Topics

Everton football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.