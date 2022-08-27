Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Everton sign striker Maupay from Brighton
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Everton sign striker Maupay from Brighton

Everton sign striker Maupay from Brighton

New challege for Neal Maupay (Photo: AFP/File/Glyn KIRK)

27 Aug 2022 04:55AM (Updated: 27 Aug 2022 04:55AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Everton on Friday (Aug 26) signed striker Neal Maupay from Premier League rivals Brighton for an undisclosed fee, hoping the Frenchman can supply the goals they are desperately missing.

The 26-year-old, who scored 27 times in 110 appearances over three years at Brighton, penned a three-year contract.

"Everton is a great club with unbelievable fans and I am so, so happy to be here," Maupay told evertontv.

"It feels amazing. It was an easy choice for me when I started to talk with the club. I knew straight away I wanted to play for Everton and help the club to succeed. I'm excited and it's a new challenge for me."

Maupay was not signed in time to face his former club Brentford on Saturday.

Everton have lost two of their three opening games this season, have only one point and scored just two goals.

They sit fourth from bottom of the table while Brighton are in fifth place with seven points from three matches.

Source: AFP

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.