Everton sign Ukraine defender Mykolenko from Dynamo Kiev
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Benfica v Dynamo Kyiv - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - December 8, 2021 Dynamo Kiev's Vitaliy Mykolenko in action with Benfica's Gilberto REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

01 Jan 2022 07:04PM (Updated: 01 Jan 2022 06:59PM)
Everton have completed the signing of Ukraine left back Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dynamo Kiev on a contract until June 2026, the Premier League side announced on Saturday.

The Merseyside club did not disclose the fee but British media reported the deal to be in the region of 18 million pounds (US$24.35 million).

"Moving to Everton is a big and important step in my life. I have always dreamed of playing in the Premier League. English football is where the game was born and I think that it will suit my game very well," Mykolenko told the club website https://www.evertonfc.com/news/2435163/everton-sign-mykolenko.

The 22-year-old, capped 21 times by Ukraine, made 132 appearances for Dynamo in all competitions after making his first-team debut in 2016.

"Modern football demands that full backs are able to attack as well as defend. I think I am a versatile defender who can get up and down the pitch," added Mykolenko.

Everton, who are 15th in the league standings with 19 points from 17 games, host Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

(US$1 = 0.7392 pounds)

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

