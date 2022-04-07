Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Everton stumble deeper into trouble with 3-2 defeat at Burnley
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Everton stumble deeper into trouble with 3-2 defeat at Burnley

Everton stumble deeper into trouble with 3-2 defeat at Burnley
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Everton - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - April 6, 2022 Burnley's Jay Rodriguez celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Craig Brough
Everton stumble deeper into trouble with 3-2 defeat at Burnley
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Everton - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - April 6, 2022 Burnley's Maxwel Cornet scores their third goal REUTERS/Craig Brough EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.
Everton stumble deeper into trouble with 3-2 defeat at Burnley
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Everton - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - April 6, 2022 Burnley's Nick Pope and Nathan Collins in action with Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Everton stumble deeper into trouble with 3-2 defeat at Burnley
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Everton - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - April 6, 2022 Everton's Richarlison attempts an overhead kick REUTERS/Craig Brough
Everton stumble deeper into trouble with 3-2 defeat at Burnley
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Everton - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - April 6, 2022 Burnley's Aaron Lennon in action with Everton's Vitaliy Mykolenko Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
07 Apr 2022 05:18AM (Updated: 07 Apr 2022 05:28AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BURNLEY, England: Everton fell deeper into relegation trouble with Burnley's Maxwel Cornet striking an 85th minute winner as the home side fought back to beat Frank Lampard's team 3-2 at Turf Moor on Wednesday (Apr 6) to move within a point of the Merseysiders.

The win is a major boost for 18th-placed Burnley who are on 24 points after their fourth league win of the season with Everton in 17th on 25 and both teams having played 29 games.

Everton, who have never been relegated from the Premier League, had led 2-1 at the break after two penalties from Brazilian Richarlison but Burnley were rewarded for their relentless effort as the visitors cracked under the pressure.

Lampard's side have a tough run of fixtures to end the season with Manchester United, Leicester City, Liverpool and Chelsea their next four opponents.

Sean Dyche switched up Burnley's approach by opting for twin strikers in Jay Rodriguez and Wout Weghorst with Aaron Lennon and Cornet on the wings and the attacking approach paid off with the Clarets putting the Toffees under pressure from the outset.

Burnley grabbed a 12th minute lead when Cornet's corner found Nathan Collins at the back post and the Clarets defender was allowed the space to side-foot past Jordan Pickford to score his first goal for the club.

It was poor defending but the lead lasted only six minutes with Everton pulling level through Richarlison's spot kick after Anthony Gordon fell after tangling with Ashley Westwood.

SECOND PENALTY

It was another penalty that saw Everton go in front four minutes before the interval when their Ukrainian left back Vitaliy Mykolenko cut inside Aaron Lennon and went down.

Referee Mike Dean initially waved away the penalty appeals but was sent to the monitor by the VAR officials and having reviewed the evidence pointed to the spot. Richarlison again beat Nick Pope with a cool conversion.

Burnley continued to scrap, however, and left back Charlie Taylor created the 57th minute equaliser, skipping past Jonjoe Kenny and cutting into the area before drilling a low shot across the face of goal which was hammered in by Rodriguez.

Cornet then grabbed the winner when Ben Godfrey's dreadful mis-hit clearance fell straight to Matej Vydra and he slipped the ball back to the Ivorian who fired home first time to delight the home crowd.

Burnley visit bottom side Norwich City on Sunday, 24 hours after Everton host Manchester United, and Sean Dyche's side can sense they have a real chance of survival.

"This is massive, we know that, we know Everton are in the same position," said Burnley-born Rodriguez.

"This is a big game for momentum. We've got a tough game to play with Norwich ... But this is all about us. We've got to continue to play how we did in the second half. It's about the momentum, but a special night tonight.

"We have to win every game now, we have nine games now. It's important for us to be on a winning run, we can't take anything for granted," he said.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football Champions League Everton

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us