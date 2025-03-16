Logo
Sport

Everton take unbeaten run to nine with 'Moyes Derby' draw against West Ham
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v West Ham United - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - March 15, 2025 Everton's Jake O'Brien scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v West Ham United - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - March 15, 2025 Everton fans waving flags and holding banners in the stands before the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v West Ham United - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - March 15, 2025 Everton's Beto is awarded a penalty after a challenge by West Ham United's Max Kilman, later overturned after a VAR review Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v West Ham United - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - March 15, 2025 West Ham United's Tomas Soucek scores their first goal REUTERS/Peter Powell
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v West Ham United - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - March 15, 2025 Everton's Jake O'Brien scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
16 Mar 2025 01:11AM
LIVERPOOL, England : Jake O'Brien headed a last-gasp equaliser as Everton stretched their unbeaten Premier League run to nine games with a 1-1 draw against West Ham United in the 'David Moyes Derby' at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek put the Hammers ahead in the 67th, curling the ball into the bottom-right corner after a pass from Jarrod Bowen.

O'Brien rescued the home side's run from close range in the 90th after Everton had a first-half penalty decision overruled by VAR when a replay showed Beto had kicked the turf rather than being fouled.

Saturday was the first time the clubs had met since manager Moyes returned to Everton, the team he had led from 2002-13, in January after leaving West Ham at the end of last season.

The draw left both sides level on 34 points and with little left to play for other than bragging rights, seemingly safe from relegation but far from any prospect of Europe.

Source: Reuters
