The Premier League clash between Everton and Liverpool has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions, Everton said in a post on X on Saturday.

The Merseyside derby, scheduled for Saturday at Everton's home ground Goodison Park, is the first top-flight match to be postponed over storm Darragh.

Two second-tier Championship fixtures set for Saturday (Plymouth Argyle v Oxford United and Cardiff City v Watford) were also called off on Friday.