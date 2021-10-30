Logo
Everton women appoint former Lyon boss Vasseur as new manager
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Olympique Lyonnais Training - Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain - August 29, 2020 Olympique Lyonnais coach Jean-Luc Vasseur during training, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Clive Brunskill/Pool via REUTERS

30 Oct 2021 03:34AM (Updated: 30 Oct 2021 03:31AM)
Everton women have appointed Frenchman Jean-Luc Vasseur as their new manager on a contract until June 2024, the Women's Super League (WSL) club said in a statement on Friday.

Vasseur, 52, replaces Willie Kirk, who left the club this month following a poor start to the season that left Everton in eighth place in the league standings with six points from five games.

Vasseur was previously head coach of French side Lyon, winning the Women's Champions League and the league title in 2019-20.

"I spoke with Sarvar Ismailov (Everton's sporting and commercial director) and he told me this is a big club with a big history and an amazing future," he told the club website.

"We have a lot of talent and resources so I think there is good capacity to improve. I have the ambition to build a team that can achieve Champions League qualification."

Vasseur's first game in charge will be against Leicester City in the WSL Cup on Nov. 3.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

