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Everton's Dewsbury-Hall does his talking on the pitch after England omission
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Everton's Dewsbury-Hall does his talking on the pitch after England omission

Everton's Dewsbury-Hall does his talking on the pitch after England omission
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Coventry City - Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, Britain - November 6, 2026 Everton's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Everton's Dewsbury-Hall does his talking on the pitch after England omission
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Coventry City - Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, Britain - November 6, 2026 Everton's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scores their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Everton's Dewsbury-Hall does his talking on the pitch after England omission
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Coventry City - Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, Britain - November 6, 2026 Everton's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall celebrates scoring their third goal with Tyrique George REUTERS/Chris Radburn
07 Nov 2026 11:05AM
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Nov 7 : Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall responded to being left out of England's squad by helping his club Everton to a 3-1 comeback victory over Coventry City in the Premier League on Friday.

Dewsbury-Hall was not named in the squad for this month's Nations League matches against Croatia and Spain, with England boss Thomas Tuchel saying that the Everton midfielder had been close to making the cut.

A few hours after the squad was announced, Dewsbury-Hall scored to round off Everton's win and add to teammate Thierno Barry's two goals.

"It was a disappointing morning, I'm not going to lie. It's a massive dream of mine to play for my country. I know I was close," the 28-year-old told Sky Sports after the home win.

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"(I'm) sad, yeah, but really proud of myself and the way I have reacted. All I can keep doing is putting in good performances and hopefully one day I get the nod, because I'm never going to give up.

"I've got the mentality. I'll keep pushing and pushing and see what happens."

England, second in Nations League Group C, host Croatia at Wembley on November 12 before travelling to Madrid to face Spain three days later.

Source: Reuters
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