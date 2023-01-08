Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Everton's Iwobi out for three weeks with ankle injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Everton's Iwobi out for three weeks with ankle injury

Everton's Iwobi out for three weeks with ankle injury
Soccer Football - FA Cup Third Round - Manchester United v Everton - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2023 Everton's Alex Iwobi is stretchered off after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Carl Recine
Everton's Iwobi out for three weeks with ankle injury
Soccer Football - FA Cup Third Round - Manchester United v Everton - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2023 Everton's Alex Iwobi in action with Manchester United's Tyrell Malacia REUTERS/Carl Recine
08 Jan 2023 07:06PM (Updated: 08 Jan 2023 07:06PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi will be out for around three weeks due to the ankle ligament injury he sustained in their FA Cup defeat at Manchester United, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

Iwobi, 26, was carried off on a stretcher early in the second half as Everton lost 3-1 to United in Friday's third-round match.

"Scan results on Saturday confirmed a lateral ligament injury that will be managed conservatively by the club's medical team at Finch Farm," Everton said in a statement.

Everton are 18th in the Premier League table on 15 points and host bottom side Southampton on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.