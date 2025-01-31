Logo
Everton's Mangala out for season with ACL injury, Calvert-Lewin to miss a few weeks
Everton's Mangala out for season with ACL injury, Calvert-Lewin to miss a few weeks

Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Everton - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - November 2, 2024 Everton's Orel Mangala acknowledges the fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/ File Photo

31 Jan 2025 02:23AM
Everton were handed a double injury blow on Thursday when the Premier League club announced midfielder Orel Mangala would miss the rest of the season with a knee injury while striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin was sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Mangala, who is on loan from Olympique Lyonnais, sustained an anterior cruciate ligament knee injury during their 1-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday. The 26-year-old made 19 league appearances for Everton this season.

Calvert-Lewin had scored his first goal in 17 games in all competitions when he netted in a 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur but sustained a hamstring injury in the 12th minute at Brighton and the club are seeking a specialist's opinion.

Everton, who are 16th in the standings after two straight wins under new manager David Moyes, are seven points above the relegation zone. They next host 17th-placed Leicester City in the league on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

