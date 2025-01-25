Everton's Moyes to celebrate 700th Premier League game milestone

Everton manager David Moyes will celebrate a major career milestone when he takes charge of his 700th Premier League game on Saturday, describing the achievement as incredible.

Everton, who are 16th with 20 points, visit Brighton & Hove Albion when Moyes will become only the third manager to reach 700 Premier League games, alongside Arsenal's Arsene Wenger with 828 and Manchester United's Alex Ferguson on 810.

The 61-year-old Moyes is the oldest manager in the division in his second spell at the Merseyside club, while Brighton's Fabian Hurzeler is the youngest at 31.

"It's incredible really. When you start out, I don't think you ever believe you will become a Premier League manager but to get 700 games behind me is a fair achievement, I am very pleased," Moyes told at a press conference on Friday.

"There's two great managers ahead of me, Arsene and Alex. I don't think I'll be making their numbers, that's for sure."

Moyes has had a varied career in the English top flight, having also managed West Ham United twice, as well as short spells at Manchester United and Sunderland.

Appointed by Everton in 2002, Moyes was the youngest manager in the Premier League aged 39 at a time when Bobby Robson was the oldest, 30 years his senior.

"I remember Sir Bobby giving me some words of wisdom. It is amazing how things have changed and I have been very fortunate and lucky to have been given opportunities at clubs," Moyes added.