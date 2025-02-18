Logo
Everton's new stadium welcomes 10,000 fans for test event
Everton's new stadium welcomes 10,000 fans for test event

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - A drone view shows the new Everton Stadium under construction in Liverpool, Britain - November 12, 2024 REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File Photo

18 Feb 2025 12:50PM
Everton's new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock welcomed 10,000 fans for a test event featuring an under-18 friendly match against Wigan Athletic as the Premier League club prepare to say goodbye to Goodison Park at the end of this season.

Construction of the new 52,888-seater arena took four years and cost close to 800 million pounds ($1.01 billion), according to British media reports, and is also set to host matches at Euro 2028.

"Whoever's designed it has done a fantastic job because the stands are on top of you," Everton under-18 coach Keith Southern told Everton TV.

"When this is full next season, it's going to be a hell of a place to play."

Wigan's Harrison Rimmer became the first to score at the Everton Stadium in the 12th minute. Everton lost 2-1 with Ray Robert scoring for the hosts.

Goodison Park, Everton's home since 1892, hosted its final derby on Wednesday as David Moyes's side held leaders Liverpool to a 2-2 draw. The stadium's last competitive game will take place on May 18 when Everton host Southampton.

The stadium will then be demolished with the land set to be redeveloped into a mixed-use scheme with housing and offices.

($1 = 0.7938 pounds)

Source: Reuters
