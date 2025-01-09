Everton's Young says playing against his son would mark career high

Everton defender Ashley Young said it would be the high point of his career if he lines up against his 18-year-old son Tyler when the Merseyside club host Peterborough United in the third round of the FA Cup later on Thursday.

Former 39-year-old England international spent more than eight years at Manchester United, winning the 2012-13 Premier League title, the 2015-16 FA Cup, and both the League Cup and Europa League in 2016-17.

His son has made one appearance for Peterborough.

"If there was a possibility that we were able to play with each other or play against each other, it tops everything I've done in my career," Ashley said in an interview published on Everton's website.

"Hopefully, come game day we're able to get on the same pitch. I've said it since the draw came out – it would be a goosebumps moments for me ... I have to say it'll be a massive moment for Tyler as well.

"He's just starting out in his career, so for him to be able to showcase his talents in a fantastic stadium in front of a sell-out crowd – the most fans he will have played in front of – would be fantastic."

Tyler said he would not go easy on his father if they lined up against each other.

"I wouldn't even think about him being my dad," he added. "He's just another opponent on the pitch who I can try to beat."