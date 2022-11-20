Everyone will feel Mane's World Cup absence, says Senegal coach

DOHA: Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said Sadio Mane's absence from the World Cup will be felt by fans across the globe, after the forward was ruled out of the tournament with a leg injury.

Mane, who came second to Karim Benzema in this year's Ballon D'Or vote for the world's best player, damaged his right fibula playing for Bayern Munich and his absence was confirmed on Thursday (Nov 17) in a crushing blow to Senegal's hopes for the tournament.

Senegal kick off their campaign against the Netherlands at Al Thumama Stadium on Monday, and Cisse said the spectacle would be poorer without African football's star attraction.

"We're not just talking about the Senegalese people here. I think people all over the world," he told reporters on Sunday.

"The whole football family is saddened by what has happened because he was the second-best player in the world and he represents the African continent, as well as representing Senegal.

"It's very, very sad for him. Especially, we wish him a speedy recovery. I hope he gets back to playing football as quickly as possible."