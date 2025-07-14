Golf: Australia's Grace Kim wins Evian Championship in play-off

EVIAN, France: Australia's Grace Kim produced a sensational finish to win the Evian Championship as she beat world No 2 Jeeno Thitikul in a play-off on Sunday (Jul 13).

The 24-year-old Kim made an eagle on the 18th hole to pull level with Thitikul on 14-under, with the Thai golfer missing a birdie putt that would have sealed victory.

Kim found herself in trouble on the first play-off hole after an errant second shot forced her to take a drop, but she miraculously chipped in for an improbable birdie.

With Thitikul sinking a birdie to extend things, the pair went to a second extra hole.

This time Kim snatched the title with an eagle to secure her first major after a dramatic finale.

English amateur Lottie Woad took third place alongside Australia's Minjee Lee after finishing a stroke behind.

Singapore's Shannon Tan finished joint-59th on 2-over, after carding a 75 on the final day. She had posted 73, 68 and 70 in the first three rounds.

Last month, the 21-year-old secured her second Ladies European Tour title at the 2025 Amundi German Masters, following her win at the 2024 Magical Kenya Ladies Open.

In the Women's Open at St Andrews last year, she became the first Singaporean woman to make the cut at a Major.

Tan, who turned pro in early 2024, was ranked 95th in the world as of Jul 7.