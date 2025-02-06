Ex-Brazil and Real Madrid defender Marcelo announces retirement

Former Brazil and Real Madrid defender Marcelo has retired from football, the 36-year-old announced on Thursday.

Marcelo played for Real from 2007-2022 and left the Spanish club with 25 trophies, including five Champions League and six LaLiga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies, five Spanish Super Cups, four Club World Cups and three European Super Cups.

He also made 58 appearances for Brazil, winning the Confederations Cup in 2013 plus a silver medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics and bronze in 2008.

"My journey as a player ends here, but I still have so much to give football," he said in a video posted on social media platform Instagram. "Thank you for everything."

He last played for Brazilian Serie A side Fluminense, where he started his youth and professional career, winning the Copa Libertadores in 2023 before leaving by mutual consent in November.