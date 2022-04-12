Logo
Ex-Colombia great Rincon in serious condition after car crash
12 Apr 2022 03:09AM (Updated: 12 Apr 2022 04:01AM)
BOGOTA: Former Colombia captain Freddy Rincon was in a critical condition with severe head injuries after being involved in a car crash in the city of Cali, the clinic where he was being treated said.

Four other people who were in the vehicle that Rincon was driving were also injured following the collision with a bus. The bus driver was also hurt.

"Freddy Eusebio Rincon arrived in hospital this morning with a traumatic brain injury,” the Imbanaco Clinic said in a statement. “His condition is very critical.”

Rincon, 55, was a commanding midfielder who played for Colombian sides Santa Fe and America.

He also had spells with Italian club Napoli and Spain’s Real Madrid.

He captained Brazilian side Corinthians to the first club world championship title in 2000 and he was also part of the golden generation of Colombian players who took the national side to three consecutive World Cups in 1990, 1994 and 1998, alongside players such as Carlos Valderrama and Faustino Asprilla.

He scored 17 goals during his international career and was on the scoresheet against Argentina in a memorable 5-0 World Cup qualifier victory in Buenos Aires in 1993.

Source: Reuters

