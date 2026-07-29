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Ex-FIFA chief Blatter blasts plan to sell stake in World Cup to investors
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Ex-FIFA chief Blatter blasts plan to sell stake in World Cup to investors

Ex-FIFA chief Blatter blasts plan to sell stake in World Cup to investors

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter arrives before a commemoration service for the former coach of the Swiss national soccer team Koebi Kuhn at the Grossmuenster church in Zurich, Switzerland December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

29 Jul 2026 10:14PM (Updated: 29 Jul 2026 10:45PM)
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ZURICH, July 29 : Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter on Wednesday slammed the football governing body's plans to create a $20 billion subsidiary to run the World Cup, saying the tournament was not a commercial asset that belonged to a few executives.

"Football belongs to no individual and to no institution. It belongs to the people," Blatter told Reuters.

"If FIFA were transferred into a profit-oriented corporate structure, it would lose its soul," added Blatter, who was FIFA president for 17 years until 2015.

FIFA said on Tuesday it plans to create the subsidiary to run the World Cup and its other events, and will offer stakes of up to 20 per cent in it to external investors.

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The move has provoked a furious response from European football authorities, including UEFA, which said FIFA was putting the game up for sale.

Blatter said the World Cup should not become an investment product for private equity with investors seeking returns.

"The FIFA World Cup is not a commercial asset that belongs to a handful of executives," he said. "It is part of the cultural heritage of world football."

"FIFA is the guardian of the World Cup, not its owner."

Blatter said he was shocked at the idea, adding he would never have considered it when he ran FIFA.

Investors pursuing influence and profits ran contrary to associations that follow the interests of their members, he said.

"Modern football has survived for more than a century because it belongs to the people," said Blatter. "That principle should never change."

Source: Reuters
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