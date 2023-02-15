Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ex-Haiti football boss's FIFA life ban overturned by CAS on appeal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ex-Haiti football boss's FIFA life ban overturned by CAS on appeal

Ex-Haiti football boss's FIFA life ban overturned by CAS on appeal

FILE PHOTO: Yves Jean-Bart, president of the Haitian Football Federation, wearing a protective face mask arrives at a hearing at the Crois-Des-Bouquets prosecutor's office. Crois-Des-Bouquets, Haiti, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

15 Feb 2023 02:10AM (Updated: 15 Feb 2023 02:10AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Former Haitian football federation president Yves Jean-Bart's FIFA life ban from the sport has been annulled, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Tuesday.

Soccer's world governing body investigated allegations against Jean-Bart by victims, their friends and family members detailing how he coerced girls into sex by threatening they would lose their places in national team programmes.

Jean-Bart, now 75, denied the allegations and was cleared of any wrongdoing by the Haitian justice system on Nov. 19, 2020.

However, the following day FIFA banned Jean-Bart for life and fined him one million Swiss francs ($1.08 million) after finding him guilty of sexually harassing and abusing multiple female players, including minors.

Jean-Bart appealed the decision to CAS, sport's highest court, in 2021.

"A hearing was held on 23, 24 and 25 March 2022, during which numerous witnesses were heard, some of them benefiting from special protective measures," CAS said in a release.

"In its award, the panel of arbitrators unanimously noted inconsistencies and inaccuracies in the statements of the victims and witnesses presented by FIFA.

"In addition, the panel did not consider the information contained in documents prepared by third parties, such as (Human Rights Watch) and (global soccer players' union) FIFPro, to be sufficiently evidentiary...

"The panel therefore decides to uphold the appeal and to annul the sanctions set out in the challenged decision."

Reuters has contacted FIFA for comment.

($1 = 0.9221 Swiss francs)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.