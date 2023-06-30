Logo
Ex-Liverpool striker Fowler to manage second-tier Saudi team
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Liverpool - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - September 12, 2021 Former Liverpool and Leeds United player Robbie Fowler working as a pundit before the match REUTERS/Peter Powell/File Photo

30 Jun 2023 01:06AM
Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler was appointed coach of Saudi Arabian second division team Al-Qadsiah on Thursday.

Al-Qadsiah, who finished 11th last season, posted a picture on twitter of the 48-year-old coach with the club scarf signing the contract.

The club, who were relegated from the Pro league in 2020-2021, did not give the any details about the contract but local media said it will be for one season.

Fowler, capped 26 times by England, was one of the best strikers in the Premier League, scoring 183 goals in 369 matches during two spells at Liverpool. He also played for several other clubs including Leeds United and Manchester City.

He has not achieved the sort of success he had as a player in his coaching career, having managed Thai Muangthong United, Australian Brisbane Roar and Indian's East Bengal.

Source: Reuters

