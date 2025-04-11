Ex Real Madrid and Netherlands coach Beenhakker dies aged 82

Former Real Madrid and Netherlands coach Leo Beenhakker has died at the age of 82, the LaLiga club said on Thursday.

The Dutchman coached clubs such as Feyenoord and Ajax Amsterdam as well as the Saudi Arabia, Trinidad and Tobago and Poland national teams.

He led Ajax to the Eredivisie title in the 1979-80 and 1989-90 seasons before winning the Dutch top-flight again with Feyenoord in 1998-99.

However, Beenhakker's most successful stint came at Madrid, where he won three LaLiga titles, one Copa del Rey and two Supercopa de Espana trophies.

"Real Madrid, its president and board of directors, are deeply saddened by the death of Leo Beenhakker, the legendary Real Madrid coach who led the Whites between 1986 and 1989, and in 1992," the Spanish side said in a statement.

"Real Madrid would like to express their condolences and affection to his family, clubs, and loved ones.

"Leo Beenhakker has passed away at the age of 82. Real Madrid extends its condolences to all Madridistas. May he rest in peace."