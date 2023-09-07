Ex-Scotland's Griffiths fined for kicking smoke bomb into stands

Former Celtic and Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths has been fined by a court for kicking a smoke bomb into the away fans sector during a match, British media reported on Wednesday.

In September 2021 Griffiths, on loan at Dundee at the time, kicked a smoking flare towards a crowd of rival supporters after it was thrown onto the pitch during a Scottish League Cup quarter-final.

The 33-year-old, who had admitted to endangering the visiting fans at an earlier hearing, was fined an additional 1,000 pounds ($1,250.50) at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Griffiths, who earned 22 caps with Scotland and currently plays for Mandurah City in Australia, was previously fined 15,000 pounds by Celtic and 1,000 pounds by Dundee.

($1 = 0.7997 pounds)