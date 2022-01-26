Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ex-Wales international Davies named director of rugby by world governing body
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ex-Wales international Davies named director of rugby by world governing body

Ex-Wales international Davies named director of rugby by world governing body

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2019 - Pool B - Italy v Namibia - Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Osaka, Japan - September 22, 2019 Namibia head coach Phil Davies during the warm up REUTERS/Issei Kato

26 Jan 2022 07:47PM (Updated: 26 Jan 2022 07:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Former Wales international Phil Davies has been appointed World Rugby's new director of rugby, the governing body announced on Wednesday.

The 58-year-old Davies, who currently serves as director at Leeds Tykes having previously coached the Namibian national team, takes over from Joe Schmidt, who left at the end of last year.

Davies led Namibia to the 2015 and 2019 World Cups, and also had stints at Cardiff Blues, Scarlets and Worcester Warriors.

"I believe that I can bring my experiences of playing and coaching in more than 20 nations over the past 35 years to support further growth and development to the sport both off and on the field," Davies said in a statement.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us