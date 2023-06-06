Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ex-Wallabies flanker Waugh named Rugby Australia chief executive
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ex-Wallabies flanker Waugh named Rugby Australia chief executive

Ex-Wallabies flanker Waugh named Rugby Australia chief executive
FILE PHOTO: Skipper Phil Waugh of Australia's New South Wales Waratahs watches play after being replaced against New Zealand's Auckland Blues during their Super 15 rugby match at Eden Park in Auckland June 24, 2011. The Blues won the match 26-13. REUTERS/Nigel Marple/File Photo
Ex-Wallabies flanker Waugh named Rugby Australia chief executive
FILE PHOTO: Australia's Phil Waugh trains during the captain's run session ahead of first test against Wales in Sydney May 25, 2007. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne (AUSTRALIA)/File Photo
06 Jun 2023 01:15PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY : Former Wallabies flanker Phil Waugh was confirmed as the new chief executive of Rugby Australia (RA) on Tuesday, the first ex-test player to hold the post.

The 43-year-old, who won 79 caps for Australia from 2000 to 2009 before building a career in banking, succeeds Andy Marinos after the Zimbabwean announced his decision to step down last month.

Waugh has been a non-executive director on the RA board since 2018 and has a close relationship with Chairman Hamish McLennan, who has become increasingly influential since taking up the role in 2020.

McLennan was the driving force behind the sacking of coach Dave Rennie in January and his replacement by Eddie Jones as well as the big money signing of rugby league player Joseph Suaalii for the 2025 season.

Waugh, an uncompromising loose forward, played part of his test career under Jones, including at the 2003 World Cup on home soil where he was part of the Wallabies team that lost to England in the final.

Australia will again host the World Cup in 2027 and welcome the British and Irish Lions in 2025, offering RA the opportunity to put behind it the financial issues that almost forced the body to close its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.