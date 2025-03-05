Excellent record v Bayern means nothing in Champions League, says Leverkusen's Alonso

Bayer Leverkusen have never lost to Bayern Munich since Xabi Alonso took charge, but the manager said there was no secret to that success and those results were meaningless ahead of the Champions League meeting between the two German sides.

Alonso arrived at Leverkusen in October 2022, and since then his side have won three and drawn three against Bayern.

This season, champions Leverkusen trail their rivals by eight points in the league, but have managed to maintain that unbeaten record with two draws in their league meetings and Alonso's side knocked Bayern out of the German Cup.

"There is no secret," Alonso told reporters ahead of Wednesday's Champions League last-16 first leg.

"The last games against Bayern mean nothing to us for tomorrow, they bring us nothing.

"Tomorrow is the next game. It's always the most important. We're preparing as always. Of course, we know it's the Champions League, it's a bit different from the Bundesliga. The first game is in Munich and we're expecting a hard, intense game."

Despite his excellent record, Alonso knows his side is facing a club which has won six European Cups, and Bayern now look on course to win the Bundesliga title.

"It's clear the situation, we know and we have a lot of respect for FC Bayern, for history and now also in this moment," Alonso said.

"They have played a very good season and we are in a good moment.

"We are ready to have a very, very tough fight tomorrow, and again next week, and we come here to be competitive, to bring a good game."