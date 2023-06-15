Logo
Exclusive-Brazil forward Vinicius Jr to lead new anti-racism committee - FIFA
Exclusive-Brazil forward Vinicius Jr to lead new anti-racism committee - FIFA

15 Jun 2023 06:20PM
BARCELONA : Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr will lead a special FIFA anti-racism committee made up of players who will suggest stricter punishments for discriminatory behaviour in football, president Gianni Infantino told Reuters on Thursday.

Brazil forward Vinicius was racially abused by fans when Madrid played Valencia in May, the 10th such incident involving the 22-year-old that LaLiga has reported to prosecutors this season.

"There will be no more football with racism in it. The games should be stopped immediately when it happens. Enough is enough," Infantino said on Thursday, after meeting Vinicius and the Brazil national team, who play Guinea in Barcelona on Saturday as part of an anti-racism campaign led by the Brazilian FA (CBF).

"I asked Vinicius to lead this group of players that will present stricter punishments against racism that will later be implemented by all football authorities around the world.

"We need to hear the players and what they need to work in a safer environment. We are very serious about it.

"We need harder punishments. We can't tolerate anymore racism in football. As president of FIFA, I feel I needed to talk personally with Vinicius about it."

(Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

