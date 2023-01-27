Logo
JPMorgan interested in financing Italy Serie A's media business: Report
JPMorgan interested in financing Italy Serie A's media business: Report

A person enters the JPMorgan Chase & Co. New York Head Quarters in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., June 30, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

27 Jan 2023 02:27AM (Updated: 27 Jan 2023 02:41AM)
MILAN: JPMorgan has written to Italy's top soccer league to express a preliminary interest in supporting the development of Serie A's media business, three people close to the matter said.

The sources said the 20 clubs which comprise Serie A were informed of the interest by the US bank at a closed-door meeting of their top executives on Thursday.

JPMorgan is expected to be able to provide between 700 million and 1 billion euros in bank financing, one of the people said speaking on condition of anonymity because discussions are not public.

The person said the rights would be the collateral backing JPMorgan's financing. JPMorgan and Serie A both declined to comment.

Source: Reuters

