Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Exclusive-US could prosecute Russians in Valieva doping case: USADA chief
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Exclusive-US could prosecute Russians in Valieva doping case: USADA chief

Exclusive-US could prosecute Russians in Valieva doping case: USADA chief

FILE PHOTO: The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USDA) Chief Executive Officer, Travis Tygart, attends an interview with Reuters during the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Symposium in Ecublens near Lausanne, Switzerland, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

11 Feb 2022 03:26PM (Updated: 11 Feb 2022 03:26PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : The United States could prosecute the Russians involved in Kamila Valieva’s doping case under the American Rodchenkov Act (RADA), the head of the U.S. Anti Doping Agency Travis Tygart told Reuters on Friday.

The RADA bill was signed into U.S. law in 2020 and empowers American prosecutors to seek fines of up to $1 million and jail terms of up to 10 years, even for non-Americans if their actions affected American athletes’ results. Teenage Russian figure skater Valieva won gold on Monday but the International Testing Agency (ITA) said on Friday she had earlier failed a drug test. Olympic officials are now contesting Russia's decision to let her compete at the Beijing Winter Games.

(Reporting by: Iain Axon)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us