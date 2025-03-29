Exor makes cash contribution for Juventus' potential capital hike

MILAN : Italian top flight soccer club Juventus said on Friday that its majority investor Exor had agreed to make a 15-million-euro ($16 million) cash contribution for a potential future capital increase.

The club said in a statement that its financial performance for the current financial year had diverged from its forecast due to unexpected events, including the recent dismissal of coach Thiago Motta.

As a consequence, a capital increase for a minimum of 15 million euros and up to a maximum amount equal to 10 per cent of the current market capitalization, could be appropriate or even become necessary, it said.

A final decision on the capital hike will be taken after the current season and the summer transfer campaign for players, it said, adding that it confirmed the sporting, economic and financial targets in its strategic plan.

($1 = 0.9238 euros)