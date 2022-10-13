Logo
'Expect the best Liverpool': City's De Bruyne braced for Anfield test
'Expect the best Liverpool': City's De Bruyne braced for Anfield test

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Liverpool - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - April 10, 2022 Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring their first goal with Raheem Sterling Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

13 Oct 2022 01:17AM (Updated: 13 Oct 2022 01:55AM)
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne expects Liverpool to return to their best when the two teams meet in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday despite the Merseyside club's difficult start to the season.

Liverpool, last season's runners-up, have picked up only two wins and occupy 10th place in the table after eight games, 13 points adrift of City in second.

"I expect them to be at the best Liverpool possible. Obviously they lost some points but they are still Liverpool and I expect them to be good, that's the only way I see it," said De Bruyne, who has racked up nine league assists this campaign.

"I like big games, I like good atmospheres. It's a game like any other, obviously, it's hard playing away at a top-six team always, I think the last few years we've done well."

Both league games between the sides last season ended 2-2 as City beat Liverpool to the title by one point.

"They are more of an up-and-down team and we are a team who has more control of the game, so if you can control that style of play then maybe you have more of a chance," added De Bruyne.

City progressed to the Champions League last 16 after a 0-0 draw at FC Copenhagen on Tuesday. Liverpool, second in Group A, travel to Scottish side Rangers later on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

