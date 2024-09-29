Experience and power key for triumphant Springboks, says Erasmus

NELSPRUIT, South Africa : South Africa used their experience and powerful front five to grind down Argentina in the 48-7 victory that clinched the Rugby Championship at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday, said Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus.

South Africa rested several regulars for the 29-28 defeat in Argentina the previous week, which left the door open for the South American side to claim a first Rugby Championship title.

But having restored those players to the starting XV, South Africa turned in a commanding performance, running in seven tries as Argentina wilted under pressure and conceded two yellow cards and one red as their discpline slipped.

"I don’t think it was spectacular," Erasmus told reporters. "When you get to these crunch games, it is the older heads and the calm heads that sometimes pull it through.

"While we are trying to play a more attacking game, we still want to be physical, have scrum dominance, and our line-out worked very well. Argentina tired trying to stop our tight five all the time – it was a bit like slow poison."

The Springboks have shown this year they are trying to play a more expansive game under new attack coach Tony Brown, with Saturday's performance providing more evidence that things are beginning to click.

"Tony is definitely bringing something to the party ... It is the first time in a long time that we have scored seven tries," Erasmus said.

"It’s getting better. To go to that more exciting brand of rugby is a bit difficult, but we are getting there ... It was not perfect, but there was some really good stuff to build on."

South Africa's next fixtures are in the autumn internationals, playing against Scotland at Murrayfield on Nov. 10 before a clash with England six days later and a final game against Wales on Nov. 23.