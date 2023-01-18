Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Explainer: Jim Ratcliffe - who is the INEOS founder bidding for Manchester United?
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Explainer: Jim Ratcliffe - who is the INEOS founder bidding for Manchester United?

Explainer: Jim Ratcliffe - who is the INEOS founder bidding for Manchester United?
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - OGC Nice v AS Monaco - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - September 19, 2021 OGC Nice owner Jim Ratcliffe, whose INEOS company have entered the bidding process to buy Manchester United, before the match REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo
Explainer: Jim Ratcliffe - who is the INEOS founder bidding for Manchester United?
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 14, 2023 General view inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details./File Photo
18 Jan 2023 08:07PM (Updated: 18 Jan 2023 08:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

INEOS, the company owned by Jim Ratcliffe, a British billionaire and long-time Manchester United fan, has formally entered the bidding process to buy the Premier League soccer club.

WHO IS JIM RATCLIFFE AND WHAT IS HIS NET WORTH?

Jim Ratcliffe, 70, was born in Failsworth in Greater Manchester.

He founded the INEOS chemicals group in 1998 and is the company's chairman and chief executive officer with a two-thirds stake.

According to Forbes, he has a net worth of US$15.5 billion, making him the 112th-richest person in the world and one of Britain's most wealthy businessmen.

Ratcliffe is the first potential bidder to publicly declare an interest in purchasing Manchester United.

In August, Reuters reported that Ratcliffe had expressed an interest in buying United.

Last year, Ratcliffe failed in an attempt to buy London soccer club Chelsea, which was purchased by an investment group led by American Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

WHAT DOES INEOS MAKE?

INEOS Group Limited is a British multinational chemicals company headquartered and registered in London.

The name INEOS was derived from INspec Ethylene Oxide and Specialities, a previous name of the business.

As of 2021, it is the fourth-largest chemical company in the world.

The BBC reported INEOS generates sales of around 50 billion pounds (US$62 billion) and employs more than 26,000 people.

According to the company's website, INEOS comprises 36 businesses with 194 sites in 29 countries throughout the world and also encompasses consumer brands and sports interests.

Its raw materials are used in packaging for toiletries, medicines and food, mobile phones and furniture.

HAS INEOS INVESTED IN SPORTS BEFORE?

The chemical firm has for a long time been involved in the world of sports, with links to Formula One, cycling, sailing, soccer and rugby.

INEOS is the principal partner to eight-times F1 champions Mercedes and a one-third shareholder of the team which is owned in three equal parts by Mercedes-Benz Group AG, INEOS and Toto Wolff.

INEOS owns French Ligue 1 club Nice, Swiss Super League side FC Lausanne-Sport and works with partner club Racing Club Abidjan of Ivory Coast Ligue One.

The company is the official performance partner to the New Zealand rugby national team, who are popularly known as the All Blacks.

Their sporting portfolio also includes the INEOS Grenadiers, one of the world's most successful cycling teams.

WHO ELSE IS BIDDING FOR MANCHESTER UNITED?

The Glazers, United's US owners, said in November they had begun looking at options for the 20-times English champions, including new investment or a potential sale, 17 years after they bought the Old Trafford club.

Saudia Arabia sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal confirmed to Sky Sports his country's intention of taking over United.

Bloomberg News reported this week that United, Tottenham Hotspur or Liverpool were being targeted by Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) for a potential acquisition.

Spurs, however, said: "there is no truth in reports that a meeting took place regarding the sale of equity in the club".

QSI is currently the owner of French champions Paris St Germain and has a stake in Portuguese soccer club SC Braga.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.