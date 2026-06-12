Extra amnesty means World Cup final heartbreak less likely in 2026

ATLANTA, June 12 : There might have been three red cards in Thursday's opening game, but the possibility of players missing the World Cup final through suspension has been greatly reduced after FIFA introduced an extra amnesty for the 2026 finals.

Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio sent off three players as co-hosts Mexico beat South Africa 2-0 – one fewer than the total dismissed throughout the 2022 finals in Qatar.

Red cards lead to automatic one-match sanctions, which can be increased in the case of violent conduct by FIFA’s disciplinary committee. But the more common suspensions during the tournament will almost certainly come from the accumulation of yellow cards, and it is here where world football’s governing body has sought to provide wiggle room.

At major tournaments, players cautioned twice in separate matches then serve a one-match suspension - a source of heartache for some in the past when cards were carried right through tournaments.

Germany’s Michael Ballack missed the 2002 final after picking up his second booking of the tournament for a tactical foul in the semi-final win against South Korea. Missing their midfield general for the sport’s ultimate match, the Germans lost 2-0 to Brazil.

EXTRA AMNESTY FOR YELLOW CARDS

In 1990 it was the same for Claudio Caniggia. After netting Argentina's equaliser in the semi-final against hosts Italy, he was booked late on for a deliberate handball which, added to the yellow he had collected earlier in the tournament, ruled him out of the final where Argentina lost to Germany.

From the 2010 World Cup, yellow cards were expunged after the quarter-finals, effectively ending any chance of a player being suspended for the final through an accumulation of yellow cards.

For the expanded 2026 tournament, FIFA has gone a step further and introduced an extra amnesty for yellow cards, effectively wiping the slate clean twice.

The disciplinary records of players who have one yellow card after the three-game group stage will now be expunged so that they start the knockout phase with a clear record.

The same will happen again after the quarter-finals, which is effectively the third knockout round of the 48-team tournament.

FIFA already showed leniency during the qualifying stages when Cristiano Ronaldo should have received a three-match ban under their disciplinary code for violent conduct after elbowing Ireland’s Dara O'Shea during Portugal's penultimate qualifier in Dublin in November.

Instead, FIFA’s disciplinary committee said that as the player had not received a red card in his other 225 international appearances he would serve only a one-match ban – thereby ensuring he would be available for Portugal for their opening World Cup Group K clash against the Democratic Republic of Congo in Houston on Tuesday.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by Hugh Lawson)