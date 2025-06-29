Logo
Extra time goals see Chelsea down 10-man Benfica to advance to quarters
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Round of 16 - Benfica v Chelsea - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. - June 28, 2025 Benfica's Antonio Silva in action with Chelsea's Liam Delap REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Round of 16 - Benfica v Chelsea - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. - June 28, 2025 Benfica's Samuel Dahl in action with Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
29 Jun 2025 09:11AM
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina :Chelsea scored three times in the second period of extra-time to hand 10-man Benfica a 4-1 defeat in Charlotte in their weather-affected last 16 Club World Cup clash on Saturday as the English side set up a quarter-final meeting with Brazil's Palmeiras.

Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored in a nine minute spell to take Enzo Maresca's side through after the teams had been forced off the pitch for almost two hours due to a lightning storm.

Chelsea had taken the lead through Reece James in the 64th minute while Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni was sent off two minutes into injury time.

But Angel di Maria scored from the penalty spot three minutes later to salvage a draw for the Portuguese side, taking the game into extra-time from where Chelsea eventually prevailed to set up their meeting with Palmeiras on Friday.

Source: Reuters
