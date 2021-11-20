Logo
Eze back in Crystal Palace squad for trip to Burnley
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Aston Villa - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - May 16, 2021 Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze and Wilfried Zaha during the warm up before the match Pool via REUTERS/John Walton

20 Nov 2021 01:34AM (Updated: 20 Nov 2021 01:57AM)
LONDON: Crystal Palace could have Eberechi Eze back in their squad for Saturday's trip to Burnley for the first time since he sustained an Achilles tendon injury in May.

The 23-year-old enjoyed an encouraging first season at Palace following his move from Queen's Park Rangers before suffering the injury in training.

"Eze is doing really well. He played two games of 90 minutes and he has been training with the team and he will be part of the group that will travel to Burnley," manager Patrick Vieira told reporters on Friday.

"He is a talented player but he still has a long way to go from his best. We have to remind ourselves that he will need to get back to where he was because of the injuries that he had. But he will get there."

Vieira also confirmed that Joachim Andersen will travel with the squad having trained this week but James McArthur is ruled out with a hamstring injury.

"Hopefully he'll be back soon because he's an important player for us," Vieira said of McArthur.

While Vieira is in the early stages of his Palace career, Burnley manager Sean Dyche has been at the helm at Burnley for nearly a decade - making him easily the longest serving manager in the top flight.

"I think the career of a manager you can judge by what he is winning, but you can also judge by the stability in a football club," Vieira said.

"I call that a success. Spending nine years in a football club is something that will not happen often in our day and age."

 

Source: Reuters

